Family recalls woman killed by neighbor amid target practice
By JAMES POLLARD
Associated Press/Report for America
GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina family is seeking justice for a woman killed by her neighbor who was intoxicated while doing target practice in his backyard. Nicholas Skylar Lucas is accused of murder in the shooting death of Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate after crime scene technicians debunked his claim that the shots ricocheted off his target. The local sheriff’s office says the only way she could have been struck is if the shooter turned in her direction and intentionally fired. But the family says a guilty conviction would not be enough to avenge her death. They’re seeking a change in the law that would make it illegal to practice firing guns in a residential neighborhood.