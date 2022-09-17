Daniels’ 5 touchdowns power Kansas past Houston, 48-30

HOUSTON (AP) — Jalon Daniels threw for 158 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 123 yards and two scores as Kansas improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2009 with a 48-30 win over Houston. Daniels finished 14 of 23 and threw touchdown passes of 5, 60 and 8 yards and had touchdown runs of 12 and 9 yards. He found 11 different receivers and threw touchdown passes to Torry Locklin, Jared Casey and Luke Grimm.

