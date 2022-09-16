San Jose child hit by car near elementary school dies

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Jose Police say a juvenile male has died after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash Friday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 8:03 a.m. on Castlemont Avenue near Castlemont Elementary school. The driver was there and cooperating with the investigation.

2/ Follow this thread for updates. Expect a road closure on Castlemont Av.



**Please slow down in school zones**



Remember the speed limit is 25 MPH when children are present. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) September 16, 2022

The child was taken to the hospital but died of their injuries. An adult woman was also taken to the hospital with moderate injuries and is expected to survive, according to police.

Police said they believe the child was in the crosswalk with the woman when they were hit.