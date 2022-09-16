Skip to Content
today at 10:39 AM
Published 10:04 AM

San Jose child hit by car near elementary school dies

San Jose Police Department

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Jose Police say a juvenile male has died after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash Friday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 8:03 a.m. on Castlemont Avenue near Castlemont Elementary school. The driver was there and cooperating with the investigation.

The child was taken to the hospital but died of their injuries. An adult woman was also taken to the hospital with moderate injuries and is expected to survive, according to police.

Police said they believe the child was in the crosswalk with the woman when they were hit.

News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

