Marshall offensive line coach Eddy Morrissey resigns

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall offensive line coach Eddy Morrissey has resigned for unspecified personal reasons. The school’s athletic department announced the resignation Friday. A school statement didn’t elaborate on the resignation. Marshall is coming off a win at Notre Dame last Saturday. Morrissey came to Marshall after head coach Charles Huff was hired in 2021. Among many other stints, Morrissey served one season as an offensive line assistant at Austin Peay in 2019 and as an assistant at Mississippi State in 2018. Marshall plays at Bowling Green on Saturday.

