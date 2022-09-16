Defense seeks judge’s removal in Florida school shooter case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz have asked for the judge in his murder case to remove herself two days after she scolded them when they abruptly rested their case. The Broward Public Defender’s Office said in a motion Friday that Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer held a longstanding animosity toward lead defense lawyer Melisa McNeill. Prosecutors said in a response that Scherer has been respectful to both sides. Cruz’s attorneys had told the judge and prosecutors they would be calling 80 witnesses but rested at the start of Wednesday’s court session after calling only about 25 of them.

