WATCH: Hollister Police searching for suspects in home invasion robbery

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they are looking for two people wanted for an armed robbery that took place at a Teresita Court and Central Avenue home Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

Police said a woman arrived at her home and found two people armed with firearms. A brief scuffle ensued, and the two got away with her dog and undisclosed items, according to police.

Police say the two were last seen going towards San Juan Bautista in a silver Chevy Malibu with gold star paper license plates. There is no word on how bad the victim's injuries were.

Watch the video of the suspects leaving the home below:

