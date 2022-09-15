Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic. Here’s where it’s headed

By Robert Shackelford, CNN meteorologist

Tropical Storm Fiona has formed in the Atlantic, becoming the sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm, packing winds of 50 mph with even higher gusts, was about 625 miles east of the Leeward Islands as it strengthened from a tropical depression Wednesday morning.

Tropical storm watches have been issued for the islands of Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Montserrat, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis and Anguilla.

Additional tropical storm watches or warnings may be issued Thursday for parts of the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, the hurricane center said.

“On the forecast track, the center of the storm is forecast to move through the Leeward Islands late Friday and Friday night, and be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend,” the hurricane center said.

The storm is forecast to deliver between 3 and 5 inches of rain in the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, according to forecasters. Maximum rain may reach 8 inches.

“These rains may produce isolated flash and urban flooding, along with isolated mudslides in areas of higher terrain,” the hurricane center explained.

By early next week, the system is forecast to be near Hispaniola, where it will be weakened by interaction with the island’s mountainous terrain.

