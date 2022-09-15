Teenager shot in South Salinas in critical condition

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are investigating a shooting that has left a teenager fighting for his life Thursday night.

Police said a teenage male was shot near a residence on the 1300 block of San Blanco Drive in South Salinas at around 5 p.m.

He is in critical condition and was taken to the trauma center at Natividad Hospital. Police say they will release more information when they can. Our reporter on the scene said a single home was taped up.

This is an ongoing investigation. The motive, or if the shots were fired outside or inside the home, has not been released.