Police: Mother and son arrested in connection with King City homicide

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE 1:28 PM- King City PD confirmed with KION that two people were arrested for a murder in King City on Wednesday night.

Kevin James Powell, 27 and his mother Connie McKinley, 49 both were arrested on Thursday morning in Greenfield after officers reviewed video surveillance footage. Both suspects are residents of Greenfield.

Officers were dispatched to the 0 block of Broadway Circle at 7:28 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a 27-year-old male victim lying on the ground. The male was suffering from multiple stab wounds. Officers began performing first aid procedures until medical personal responded.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he passed away from his injuries.

Investigators examined the scene and conducted interviews from witnesses. King City PD said they developed a suspect which ended up being Powell.

A search warrant was served at Powell's residence on the 200 block of Third Street in Greenfield. Powell was found at his residence. McKinley was arrested as well for being an accessory after the fact to murder. Both suspects were booked into the Monterey County Jail.

Original Story

Several police sources confirmed with KION that someone was arrested for a murder in King City that happened Wednesday night.

All the sources could say was that the stabbing happened in King City, but a Greenfield resident was arrested. The suspect was also arrested in Greenfield.

This is a developing story.