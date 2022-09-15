Nike releases US World Cup jerseys some criticize as bland

NEW YORK (AP) — Nike released the United States’ World Cup jerseys Thursday, including a mostly white design for home matches that was criticized in advance by a pair of American players and some fans. The home jerseys have red and blue stripes on each sleeve. “We just as angry as y’all !!!” forward Tim Weah wrote last month after a version of the home jersey was posted online. “Tried to tell them” midfielder Weston McKennie wrote. The bright blue away jersey has an ice-dying technique somewhat akin to a tie-dye pattern.

