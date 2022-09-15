Majeski earns 1st win, locks into Truck Series title race
BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Ty Majeski scored his first career Truck Series win on Thursday night and the victory at Bristol Motor Speedway locked Majeski into the championship finale. Majeski won in his 40th career start in the trucks. He became the first driver to earn a spot in the championship-deciding final four. He had a clean jump over Zane Smith on a restart to with 12 laps remaining to cruise to the victory for ThorSport Racing. The Truck Series races next on Oct. 1 at Talladega Superspeedway.