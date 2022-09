PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating a shooting that occurred toward a Pebble Beach home Wednesday night.

Deputies said the home was unoccupied at the time, and nobody was injured. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on the 2800 block of Coyote Road.

Investigators are still trying to understand the circumstances for the shooting.

This is a developing story.