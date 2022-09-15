DeChambeau: ‘No buyer’s remorse’ about going from PGA to LIV

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau insists he has “no buyer’s remorse” about jumping from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series. DeChambeau spoke Thursday at Rich Harvest Farms. The suburban Chicago course is best known for hosting the Solheim Cup in 2009. It’s where the fifth LIV Golf event and fourth on U.S. soil is being held this weekend. DeChambeau is part of a field of 48 that includes Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia. Players on 12 teams of four will compete for $25 million in prize money in a 54-hole stroke-play format with no cut and shotgun starts.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.