Colts return to Jacksonville 8 months after costly meltdown
By The Associated Press
The Jacksonville Jaguars have one notable winning streak. They’ve won seven straight home games against Indianapolis. The Colts have dropped every road game against Jacksonville since 2014, a head-scratching skid that includes a game in London in 2016 and a complete meltdown last year that knocked Indy out of the playoffs. That 26-11 loss provided extra motivation for players and coaches throughout the offseason and should be on their minds when they step onto TIAA Bank Field on Sunday.