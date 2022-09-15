Buckingham Palace reveals King and senior royals will guard Queen’s coffin on Friday

By Max Foster and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

Buckingham Palace has announced Queen Elizabeth II’s children will mount a vigil around her coffin on Friday evening, similar to their guard in St. Giles’ Cathedral in Scotland earlier this week.

King Charles III will be joined by Princess Anne and Princes Andrew and Edward around the coffin, which is currently lying in state within Westminster Hall in London.

The palace also revealed the King will host a reception for visiting heads of state at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, ahead of her state funeral on Monday.

The Queen died a week ago aged 96 at her country home of Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

