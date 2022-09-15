Atlanta’s Thiago Almada in Argentina squad for friendlies

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Atlanta United forward Thiago Almada has been included in Argentina’s 28-man squad for two World Cup warm-up matches to be played in the United States this month. The team will face Honduras on Sept. 23 in Miami and Jamaica four days later in New Jersey. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni dropped four players from his earlier list: goalkeeper Juan Musso, defender Lucas Martínez, midfielder Exequiel Palacios and striker Nicolás González — the latter two are injured. Teams can take 26 players to the World Cup in Qatar which starts Nov. 20. Argentina is in Group C with Saudi Arabia, Poland and Mexico. The 21-year-old Almada joined Atlanta in Major League Soccer from Club Atlético Vélez Sarsfield in February.

