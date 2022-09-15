Alderson stepping down as Mets president, will take new role

NEW YORK (AP) — Sandy Alderson will step down as president of the New York Mets when the team finds his replacement. The 74-year-old Alderson, a cancer survivor who has served two stints as New York’s general manager, will move to a new role as special advisor to owners Steve and Alex Cohen and the senior leadership team. The first-place Mets announced the plans Thursday evening before hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates on Roberto Clemente Day in Major League Baseball. Alderson was the Mets’ general manager from 2010-18. He returned to the club as president when Cohen bought the team in November 2020 and assumed general manager responsibilities running baseball operations once again for a while before Billy Eppler was hired as GM last offseason.

