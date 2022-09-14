Potter’s 1st Chelsea game ends in 1-1 draw against Salzburg

LONDON (AP) — Graham Potter’s first game as Chelsea manager ended in a disappointing 1-1 draw at home against Salzburg in the Champions League to leave the English team facing an uphill task to advance from its group. Raheem Sterling was deployed as an attacking left wing back in an early tactical shift by Potter and curled home a fine finish to give Chelsea the lead in the 48th minute at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea failed to put away a number of half-chances and was made to pay by the Austrian champions, who equalized through Noah Okafor in the 75th. Chelsea has just one point from its opening two matches and now faces back-to-back matches against AC Milan.

