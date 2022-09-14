Olympics medalist Tommie Smith is up for National Book Award

NEW YORK (AP) — A picture story co-authored by Olympic gold medalist Tommie Smith and a novel by Nobel laureate Olga Tokarczuk were among the nominees Wednesday on long lists for the National Book Awards. The National Book Foundation, which presents the awards, released lists of 10 in the categories of young people’s literature and literature in translation. Later in the week, the foundation will announce long lists for poetry, nonfiction and fiction. The long lists in five competitive categories will be narrowed to five on Oct. 4, with winners announced Nov. 16.

