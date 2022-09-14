High school football player, newly removed from ventilator, smiles and says “roll tide”

By WCCO Staff

Click here for updates on this story

BLOOMINGTON, Minnesota (WCCO) — Family members said Monday that the teenage football player who was paralyzed during a game one week ago has been removed from his ventilator, and promptly said his first words since the accident.

A week ago last Friday, 15-year old Ethan Glynn suffered a devastating injury during the season opening football game against Chaska. Ethan’s parents have been posting updates through a blog on CaringBridge.

On Monday, they posted:

We had a quiet weekend filled with lots of football and some much-needed rest. Ethan continues to amaze everyone with his grit and determination. Never have we been so excited to hear the words “roll tide”….today they removed E from the vent and those were the first words out of his mouth. The smile and twinkle in his eyes is priceless. This was a huge step, and we couldn’t be more thankful to reach this milestone at this point. He still has a long journey but this week is off to a great start!

Last Thursday, the Bloomington Jefferson High School football team, which Glynn is a member of, played its first game since the incident, and linked arms with the players from St. Louis Park to honor their teammate who couldn’t join the on the field.

Ethan’s team won Thursday’s game, 26-0.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.