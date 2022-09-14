Haiti to raise fuel prices, setting off street protests

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti has announced steep increases in fuel prices despite fears the move would crush an already frail economy, push even more people to flee the country and unleash the sort of protests that have often paralyzed the capital. The price of a gallon of gasoline would increase from about $2 to $4.78. The government said it can no longer afford heavy subsidies on fuel, but didn’t say when the new prices announced Wednesday would go into effect. Protesters against the price hike blocked roads throughout Port-au-Prince with rocks, burning tires and metal gates. Schools and many businesses shut down.

