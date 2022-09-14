Gilroy teen suspect arrested for hit-and-run that killed elderly man on mobility scooter

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A 16-year-old suspect was arrested for a crash Tuesday afternoon that left an elderly man dead.

At around 5:37 p.m., officers and medical personnel arrived at First Street and Wren Avenue for reports of a pedestrian versus vehicle. They found a 92-year-old Gilroy man was found unconscious on the roadway with his mobility scooter, said police.

The driver was not located, and the victim died at a local trauma center.

Witnesses were able to describe the suspected vehicle, and cameras helped identify the driver. A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with hit-and-run resulting in death and vehicular manslaughter.

The suspect was taken to juvenile hall.