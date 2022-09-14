German government could raise stake in gas supplier Uniper

BERLIN (AP) — German energy supplier Uniper says it is exploring the possibility of the government acquiring a majority holding in the company as its losses mount. That would be a jump from the roughly 30% stake that the state already has pledged to take in a rescue package this summer. Russia’s cuts to natural gas supplies forced have Uniper to buy gas at far higher prices on the market to fulfill its supply contracts. Uniper said Wednesday that “due to the increased uncertainties in the operating environment, the parties are also looking into alternative solutions,” including “a straight equity increase that would result in a significant majority participation by the German government in Uniper.”

