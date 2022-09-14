FBS ADs urge college football reform, but not NCAA breakaway

WASHINGTON (AP) — The athletic directors who lead the schools that play major college football want the sport to continue be governed by the NCAA. But only if that governance can be streamlined. LEAD1, an association of Bowl Subdivision ADs, convened 105 of its 131 members for a meeting in Washington that focused mostly on how best to govern major college football. There has been some momentum in the past year to seriously explore breaking FBS away from the NCAA and creating another structure to run the biggest revenue-generator in college sports. For now, though, the preference is for reform within the current structure.

