FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 2

Trey Lance’s Week 1 was marred by bad weather and a slow pace from the Chicago Bears. He still managed to rush 13 times for 54 yards and had three red zone carries. If you drafted him for the rushing upside, don’t panic yet. The most obvious “streamer” candidate in this tier is Carson Wentz. Wentz, last week, ran six times for just 12 yards, but surpassed 300 passing yards and threw for four touchdowns. Wentz should benefit from a matchup with a team that ranked 32nd in pass rush grade, by PFF, in Week 1.

