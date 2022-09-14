EU Parliament adopts new bloc-wide rules on minimum wages

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers have adopted new legislation aimed at guaranteeing “decent” minimum wages for all workers across the 27-nation bloc. Wednesday’s vote came as inflation and skyrocketing energy bills have left many households struggling to make ends meet. Under the law, member countries will have to guarantee “that their national minimum wages allow workers to lead a decent life, taking into account the cost of living and wider pay levels,” the Parliament said. The legislation will apply to all EU workers who have an employment contract or employment relationship. EU governments will have two years to comply with the legislation once it is formally approved by the European Council, likely later this month.

