California launches free 24/7 online tutoring service

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KION-TV)- If your children, or even if you, could use extra homework help, California launched a new program to assist with just that.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new initiative offering free online tutoring 24/7 for Californians as part of $254 million in grants to public libraries statewide.

Real-time homework help with a one-on-one tutor for K-12 students is now available via HelpNow. This service is also available in the 1,130 local public libraries around the state.

Services are available by laptop, tablet, or phone at any time of day or night.

There's no age limit for the program either. Adult learners can get writing assistance, citizenship resources, and other assistance.

"With historic investments to give the youngest Californians a strong start in life, enrich our schools and expand supports like tutoring, we're building on our commitment to creating more opportunities for every child in our state to thrive, "said Governor Newsom. "Public libraries are the hearts of communities across the state and our hubs of learning, discovery, and often – safety. While states across the nation ban books, California is awarding $254 million in grants for our historic public libraries – an investment to make books more accessible by repairing and modernizing libraries throughout the state."

The 234 projects in this initial round of funding under the Building Forward Library Improvement Grant Program range from $14,300 to $10 million and include efforts to make libraries safer and more accessible, including their ability to be cooling centers for underserved communities.

"Not every family can afford a private tutor. Now through the CA State Library Brainfuse HelpNow program, every Californian can get free online tutoring. HelpNow tutors will assist all learners from Kindergartners on up build thinking and problem-solving skills. Tutors work with students through their homework challenges, and guide them to the right solution, without giving the answer," said Jack Rothstein, Brainfuse Library Services Director.

This article was written with help from KTVU.