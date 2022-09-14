Skip to Content
At least 10 still trapped in Jordan building collapse

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordanian teams rescued one person alive and are working to save other survivors of a building collapse in the capital of Amman. Al-Mamlaka TV, state media, said five people had been killed, and at least 10 others remained buried beneath the residential building’s rubble. Amer Sartawi, a security spokesman, said eight people also have been injured and one person had been rescued Wednesday alive. The four-story building collapsed on Tuesday and it remains unclear what caused it to topple. The country’s prime minister has ordered an investigation. The building is located in Jabal al-Weibdeh, a wealthy area that also contains some poor sections.

