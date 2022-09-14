Arsenal-Man City game postponed to fit in PSV match

Arsenal’s postponed Europa League game against PSV Eindhoven has been rescheduled for next month after the Premier League agreed to push back the London club’s midweek match against Manchester City. UEFA says the Arsenal-PSV game will go ahead Oct. 20 after being postponed from Thursday. The reason was police did not have resources in London during preparations for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Arsenal was to host Man City on Oct. 19 in the Premier League. The league says no new date was yet agreed. The season is congested because of the World Cup in Qatar starting Nov. 20.

