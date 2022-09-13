Woman finds raccoon hanging out in hammock outside her Pennsylvania home

PHILADELPHIA, Pen. -One woman found an uninvited guest in her backyard after a raccoon made itself at home by lounging in a woman's hammock.

Sarah McAnulty said she was working in her home office last Thursday when she heard a "rustling" sound coming from her deck.

She grabbed a flashlight and looked outside, she found a raccoon appearing to tuck itself in, making itself comfortable for the night.

McAnulty posted a short video on Twitter, writing in the caption, "Excuse me, who taught the raccoon on my back porch how to use a hammock?"

The sight was shocking, given that the deck isn't on the first floor.

"This hammock was on a 3rd-floor deck!" McAnulty wrote. "Scaled a building to scale a hammock!"

She noted that the animal appeared comfortable, making her think this wasn't its first time on her porch.

"Really makes you wonder how many times he's done this! Kinda felt like I was watching him in his own living room!" she said.

McAnulty later checked on the raccoon and said it "stayed there for the rest of the night all snuggled up, sleeping in the hammock."