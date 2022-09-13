Selma Blair receives standing ovation at the Emmys

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Actress Selma Blair made a surprise appearance at Monday’s Emmy Awards to present the final award of the night and brought the audience to their feet.

“I am so, so honored. Thank you,” she said as she received a standing ovation. “I am honored to be here this evening to present the final award for outstanding drama series.”

Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 and shared her medical journey in the documentary film “Introducing, Selma Blair” in 2021. The “Legally Blonde” star had undergone a life-altering stem cell treatment to restart her immune system.

After thanking the audience at the Emmy Awards, she announced “Succession” as the winner of the top drama series.

Last week, it was announced that Blair will be competing on Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” this fall, alongside partner Sasha Farber.

