R. Kelly lawyer to deliver closing before jurors deliberate

CHICAGO (AP) — R. Kelly’s lead attorney is getting her chance to deliver her closing argument to federal jurors in Chicago. That comes a day after a prosecutor told jurors that weeks of evidence proved the R&B superstar parlayed his fame to sexually abuse minors and record the abuse on video. Kelly faces charges of production of child pornography, enticing minor girls for sex and obstruction of justice by successfully rigging his 2008 child pornography trial in state court in 2008, at which he was acquitted. Jurors are expected to began deliberating later Tuesday. In her Monday closing, prosecutor Elizabeth Pozolo described Kelly as a secret sexual predator who “has committed horrible crimes against children.”

