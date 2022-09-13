Police investigating mailbox bombings

By Beccah Hendrickson

LIMERICK TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) — Police in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania are investigating after a resident’s mailbox was bombed several times.

A Limerick Township family says their mailbox was bombed three times in eight days and neither they nor the police can figure out what’s going on.

“This wasn’t a one-time prank. This is becoming more of serial actions at this point,” said Danielle Casey of Schwenksville.

Casey says she can’t figure out why her home is being targeted, but she’s worried the attacks are escalating.

“Nobody should ever have to experience the sound of a bomb outside their window once, let alone twice, let alone now three times,” she said.

“It’s not just property damage, there’s a possibility somebody could be injured or worse,” said Limerick Police Chief Robert Matalavage.

He called this a dangerous crime and believes the property owners are being singled out.

“We have no idea who could be behind this. The homeowners have no idea who could behind this,” he said.

This isn’t the first time that someone has bombed mailboxes in Montgomery County.

“This is exactly where it blew up. You can see on both sides,” said Maggie Shea, pointing at the pieces of the second mailbox she owns that was blown up.

“This time the mailbox was all the way across the street with a little CO2 cartridge, which is what they used to blow it up,” added Shea of Upper Providence Township.

She lives only a few miles from the other victims and says her property was targeted in August. In one case, she says a driver had been behind the alleged bombers.

“At this point, it’s endangering people’s safety and that’s really all that matters,” said Shea.

Shea says she did not make a police report initially but is now talking to investigators. Police are urging any potential victims and witnesses to call them right away.

“Call us immediately. It increases our odds to go and possibly find out who these people are,” said Matalavage.

Casey says she’s contacted the fire department, ATF, and FBI about the attacks. Police say they do believe these are targeted attacks, but are urging everyone to be vigilant with the suspects still on the loose.

