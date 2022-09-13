Monterey County native loses two children in vehicle crash, remains in hospital with two other children

HANFORD, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol said a mother of five is in critical condition along with two of her children after a vehicle crash near Hanford Sunday night. CHP confirms another one of her children died during the crash.

Emma Babara Figueroa, 29, originally from Seaside, was driving her gray 2006 Honda Odyssey southbound on State Route 41 south of Quebec Avenue at 55 mph with her four children in the car. At the same time, a white 2018 Honda driven by a 19-year-old man was going northbound at around 65 to 75 mph, according to CHP.

The driver of the white Honda entered the southbound lane and began passing vehicles at 80 to 85 mph, according to CHP. The white Honda then crashed while in the southbound lane with Figueroa's grey Honda.

The teen died as a result of the crash. Figueroa sustained major injuries, as did three of her children in the car; another child died during the crash, said CHP. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Friends of Figueroa said another one of her children died at the hospital. The deceased children were Emma's 5-year-old boy and 8-year-old girl, according to a gofundme page for the family.

Figueroa and her two other children will be okay, according to the family.

Emma's 8-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son that died in the crash.

According to Emma's Facebook, she had attended Monterey High School and lived in Seaside in the past. CHP confirmed to KION that she also lived in Seaside, but would not comment on other fatalities as a result of the crash.

The family, who a majority still live in Monterey County, said Emma is a good mother that works two jobs, one for a taxi cab service in Salinas, and she was on her way home when the crash occurred.

A gofundme has been started to help with medical expenses. You can find that here.