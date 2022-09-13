Mexican Pizza is back this week — supposedly for good

(KION-TV) — Taco Bell is relaunching the Mexican Pizza. According to the company, it may be permanent.

Beginning Thursday customers can order one, but Taco Bell Rewards app users can enjoy the fan-favorite a few days earlier on Tuesday.

Fans of the taco chain may be reluctant to celebrate the news since the Mexican Pizza’s return in April lasted a little more than a month before selling out nationwide.

Taco Bell’s top execs say the return is now permanent (for real this time).

“It’s going to be relaunched mid-September, and it’s going to be a permanent item,” CEO Mark King told Fortune in July.

King said he has never received more negative feedback than he had since the removal of the Mexican Pizza.

The Mexican Pizza was first taken off the menu in 2020. The company said the move was due to the pandemic since the item is one of the more time-consuming things to make

Many fans were crushed at the removal, with more than 170,000 signing a Change.org petition calling for the Mexican Pizza’s return.