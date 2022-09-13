Leverkusen scores late to beat Atlético Madrid 2-0 in CL

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Struggling Bayer Leverkusen left it late to earn a 2-0 win over Atlético Madrid in their Champions League group-stage game. Two goals in three minutes from Robert Andrich and Moussa Diaby were enough for Leverkusen to claim just its second win of the season after six defeats in eight games across all competitions. Leverkusen coach Gerardo Seoane had been coming under increasing pressure, especially after the 1-0 loss at Club Brugge in their Group B opening game last week. But Andrich finally made the breakthrough in the 84th minute and Diaby sealed the win on a counterattack in the 87th.

