German man convicted of murder after killing over mask rules

BERLIN (AP) — A German man has been convicted of murder and given a life sentence for fatally shooting a young gas station clerk following a dispute over face masks. The killing in the western town of Idar-Oberstein on Sept. 18, 2021, shocked the country. The 50-year-old defendant was convicted on Tuesday by a state court in Bad Kreuznach. Authorities have said the man told officers he acted “out of anger” after being refused service by the 20-year-old clerk for not wearing a mask while trying to buy beer at the gas station. A requirement to wear masks in stores was among the measures in place in Germany at the time to stop the spread of COVID-19.

