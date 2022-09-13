Democrat Letta: Fear plays role in Italy’s Brexit-like vote
By FRANCES D’EMILIO
Associated Press
ROME (AP) — With Italy’s election looming, the main leader of the Italian center-left alliance says the gains of a Swedish populist party with neo-Nazi roots is one more indication that fear is driving the far-right’s growth in Europe. Italians vote for a new Parliament on Sept. 25. In opinion polls, former Premier Enrico Letta’s Democratic Party is running neck-and-neck with the far-right Brothers of Italy party, which has neo-fascist roots and is led by Giorgia Meloni. Letta told The Associated Press in an interview on Tuesday that Italy’s election is “like a Brexit referendum” — the stunning 2016 vote that saw Britain decide to leave the European Union. Letta says any victory by the right marginalizes Italy in Europe.