Coloradans take housing into their own hands with initiative

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Coloradans are taking the state’s housing crisis into their own hands with a ballot initiative that would direct a portion of the state’s income tax to affordable housing projects. The campaign, called Make Colorado Affordable, launched its effort on Tuesday in the Denver suburb of Aurora. The initiative’s proponents say Colorado needs an all-hands approach as home prices have grown out of reach for thousands of Coloradans in recent years. If passed, the measure would provide an estimated $300 million annually to various affordable housing programs across the state. Voters will decide whether to pass the initiative in the November election.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

