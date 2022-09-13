Authorities respond to reported active shooter call at Houston high school

HOUSTON, TX (KION-TV) - Authorities have responded to a reported active shooter call at Heights High School in Houston, the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office says.

No injuries have been reported. The constable's office says authorities are currently clearing the building.

The call came in around 1 p.m., and law officials arrived at the 400 block of E 13th Street.

UPDATE: At this time there are no confirmed injuries.

Parent staging is at 306 E 15th Street. Please avoid the area if your presence is not needed.



Media staging will be at the corner of Cortlandt & 14th Street.



More details to come.#hounews https://t.co/MeMdnwixlM — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 13, 2022

Agencies at the scene include the constable's office, the Houston Police Department, and the Houston Fire Department.

The public is asked to avoid the area. The police department says a staging area has been set up for parents at 306 E 15th Street.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.