Authorities respond to reported active shooter call at Houston high school

HOUSTON, TX (KION-TV) - Authorities have responded to a reported active shooter call at Heights High School in Houston, the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office says.

No injuries have been reported. The constable's office says authorities are currently clearing the building.

The call came in around 1 p.m., and law officials arrived at the 400 block of E 13th Street.

Agencies at the scene include the constable's office, the Houston Police Department, and the Houston Fire Department.

The public is asked to avoid the area. The police department says a staging area has been set up for parents at 306 E 15th Street.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

