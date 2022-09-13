Authorities respond to reported active shooter call at Houston high school
HOUSTON, TX (KION-TV) - Authorities have responded to a reported active shooter call at Heights High School in Houston, the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office says.
No injuries have been reported. The constable's office says authorities are currently clearing the building.
The call came in around 1 p.m., and law officials arrived at the 400 block of E 13th Street.
UPDATE: At this time there are no confirmed injuries.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 13, 2022
Parent staging is at 306 E 15th Street. Please avoid the area if your presence is not needed.
Media staging will be at the corner of Cortlandt & 14th Street.
More details to come.#hounews https://t.co/MeMdnwixlM
Agencies at the scene include the constable's office, the Houston Police Department, and the Houston Fire Department.
The public is asked to avoid the area. The police department says a staging area has been set up for parents at 306 E 15th Street.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.