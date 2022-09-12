Wilmer Flores guaranteed $16.5M from Giants though 2025

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Infielder Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants agreed Monday to a contract that guarantees $16.5 million over the next three seasons and could be worth up to $21.5 million.

Flores gets salaries of $6.5 million each in 2023 and 2024. The deal includes a $3.5 million player option for 2025 that must be exercised within three days of the end of the 2024 World Series. The Giants have a conditional $8.5 million club option that can be exercised within five days of the end of the World Series if Flores declines his option. There is no buyout.

He is playing this season under a $3.5 million team option, completing a three-year deal worth $9.5 million.

The 31-year-old Flores is hitting .235 and has matched his career high of 18 homers and set a career best with 65 RBIs. He leads the Giants in RBIs, runs (66) and games (132) and is tied for the team high with 18 doubles.

Flores has a team-high 48 homers in his three years with San Francisco, playing first, second and third.

He will make a $32,500 annual donation to the Giants Community Fund in each of the next two seasons, and an additional donation in 2025 if he plays under an option year.

___

