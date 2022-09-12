Soccer resuming in Britain after pause due to queen’s death

LONDON (AP) — Soccer is resuming in Britain after a pause over the weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Lower-division games are set to return to normal this week though the Premier League has yet to confirm when the top flight will be back playing again. There are likely to be logistical issues ahead of the State Funeral taking place in London on Sept. 19. The English Football League says tributes will be paid to the queen at grounds across the country when games in the second-tier Championship as well as the third and fourth tiers resume from Tuesday.

