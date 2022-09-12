Slain man, wounded officer identified in Vegas shooting case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas have identified a man who was killed and a patrol officer who was wounded in an exchange of gunfire during a foot chase following a weekend vehicle stop.

The Clark County coroner said Gabriel Herrera Charles, 27, died after being shot in the torso and police said Officer Tierney Tomburo returned home to continue treatment of injuries she received in the shooting about 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

Police Capt. Carlos Hank said in a video statement the shooting happened when a person ran from an SUV that had been stopped near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive.

Hank did not provide details including the reason for the traffic stop, the number of other people in the vehicle and whether anyone was arrested or faced criminal charges.

The coroner’s office said Charles’ hometown was not known. His death was ruled a homicide.

Tomburo is 24 and has been employed by Las Vegas police since 2020, the department said in a statement. It said she was placed on administrative leave pending district attorney and departmental reviews of the shooting.