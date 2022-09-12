Police: Salinas man arrested for injuring 93-year-old woman during carjacking

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police arrested a man after he allegedly threw a 93-year-old woman to the ground in the Creek Bridge Shopping Center parking lot Sunday morning.

Daniel Guerra, 23, saw the woman trying to get into her car near the Starbucks, threw her to the ground, and stole her cell phone and keys, along with the vehicle. She sustained injuries to her upper arm, wrist and chest, said police.

Responding officers found the stolen car along Neeson Road in Marina and found Guerra near the Marina Airport. Police say he was highly agitated and called police, claiming people were after him.

Guerra was booked into Monterey County Jail and faces felony charges of robbery, carjacking, and elder abuse. His bail is set at $140,000.00, according to the inmate log.

Police added that Guerra had approached at least two other people in the shopping center parking lot, asking to use their phones.