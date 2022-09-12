Malerba sworn in as 1st Native American in US Treasurer post

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mohegan Chief Marilynn “Lynn” Malerba was sworn in Monday, becoming the nation’s first Native American to serve as U.S. Treasurer. Her signature will now appear on U.S. currency alongside Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Yellen hailed the appointment as a sign of the Biden administration’s “respect for, and commitment toward, our nation-to-nation relationship, trust and treaty responsibilities, and Tribal sovereignty and self-determination.” Malerba says she hopes her presence at Treasury will help other Americans feel pride in honoring their culture. Biden appointed her U.S. treasurer in June and as overseer of a new Office of Tribal and Native Affairs. She is tasked with finding new ways to help tribes develop their economies.

