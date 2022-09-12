Leblanc, Marlins break loose, beat Rangers to split twinbill

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Charles Leblanc hit a pair of RBI doubles during an eight-run burst in the fifth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Texas Rangers 10-6 for a split of their doubleheader. Texas won the opener 3-2 as Mark Mathias drew a bases-loaded walk to snap an eighth-inning tie. The Marlins trailed 3-1 in the nightcap before breaking loose. Leblanc became the sixth Marlins player with multiple extra-base hits in an inning. Marcus Semien hit his 22nd home run, tripled and singled and Corey Seager hit his 30th homer for the Rangers.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.