Klopp expects Liverpool fans to respect tribute to the queen

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp says he expects the team’s fans to show “the right respect” if UEFA accepts a request by the club for a minute’s silence to be held before the Champions League match against Ajax at Anfield on Tuesday in honor of Queen Elizabeth II. Liverpool supporters booed the national anthem “God Save the Queen” when it was played ahead of the FA Cup final in May and the Community Shield in July because of what is perceived to be a long-established opposition toward the establishment. There have been periods of silence before sporting fixtures and events around the country since the death of the queen at the age of 96 on Thursday.

