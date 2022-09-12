Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Florida authorities arrested 160 people during a seven-day undercover human trafficking sting.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said their “Fall Haul 2” operation began on Aug. 30.

Detectives said the charges from the operation included 52 felonies and 216 misdemeanors.

The sheriff’s office said 41-year-old Cameron Burke, an Orange County computer technician for Oak Ridge High School, was among the arrests. Detectives said Burke was out on bond for having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student that began in 2020.

The deputy chief of a Georgia police department, a high school math teacher, a bellhop employed by Disney, and a freelance photographer often contracted by Disney, were other notable threats, according to investigators.

According to officials, the oldest of the arrests is 64, while the youngest is 19 years old.

Fifteen of the arrestest were made on people from other states, and one was from Puerto Rico. Twenty-six of them were also married, said investigators.

During the arrests, detectives also found cocaine, heroin, meth, MDMA, and marijuana.

Several police departments, social service organizations, and members of the state’s Department of Children and Families were involved in the sting.

The sheriff’s office identified two trafficking victims and another five victims. All prostitutes taken into custody were offered services by the social services organizations at the operation.