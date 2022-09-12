Fears of violence in Marseille ahead of Frankfurt CL match

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — French authorities in Marseille have ordered a partial ban on alcohol sales and banned Frankfurt fans from traveling on their own ahead of Tuesday’s high-risk Champions League match at the Stade Velodrome. The likely mass arrival of thousands of Frankfurt supporters in the south of France is raising concerns. The high-risk match comes less than a week after violent crowd fights marred a Europa Conference League between Nice and Cologne. Frankfurt supporters have been allocated 3,300 seats for the game but the German club believes that as many as 5,000 additional supporters without tickets could make the trip to Marseille, including hardcore ultras.

