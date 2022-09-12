Demolition starts at 2 Station Casinos sites in Vegas area

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Demolition has begun at two Las Vegas-area casino properties that remained shuttered since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

A spokesman for Station Casinos declined to comment about work that began Monday at Texas Station in North Las Vegas and Fiesta Henderson in Henderson.

Work has not begun at the company’s closed Fiesta Rancho, which is also slated to be razed.

Red Rock Resorts, the publicly traded corporate owner of the properties, announced in July that the three casino-hotels would be demolished and the land they are on will be sold.

Fiesta Rancho opened in 1994 off Rancho Drive near North Las Vegas Airport, and Texas Station opened across the street in 1995.

Fiesta Henderson opened as The Reserve in 1998 off U.S. 95 and was acquired by Station Casinos in 2001.

Station Casinos markets its off-Strip properties to Las Vegas residents.

It is building a new property, Durango Casino & Resort, off the 215 Beltway southwest of the Las Vegas Strip.

Station owns six other casino-hotels in and around Las Vegas and is building a new site near a crossroads southwest of the Las Vegas Strip. It also operates several non-hotel Wildfire properties.